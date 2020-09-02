Iranian TV series “Kimia” being dubbed into Urdu 

TEHRAN – The Iranian TV series “Kimia” is being dubbed into the Urdu language that is spoken in Pakistan and India.

A group of eminent Indian voice actors are currently dubbing the series directed by Javad Afshar in 110 episodes, Davud Eskandari, the director of the Urdu Channel of the Iranian international TV network, Sahar, said on Wednesday.

The group began dubbing the popular series in 2018. The sixtieth episode has been completed, and they expect to finish the project by March 2021, he added.

The series written by Masud Behbahaninia tells the life story of an Iranian woman named Kimia Parsa in three phases from the 1970s until the present times.

The series recounts Kimia’s activities during the 1979 Islamic Revolution, 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, and other events during the present time.

Pragya Jha, an Indian voice actor with a good command of several languages including Urdu, has lent her voice to Kimia in this series, which was aired by Iranian TV from September 2015 to February 2016.

“Kimia” produced by Mohammadreza Shafiei was crowned best series in 2018 during the Jame Jam Television Festival, which is organized annually by Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting to honor its top TV programs and films.

In addition, Afshar was nominated for the title of the Islamic Revolution Artist of the Year for the series in 2016.

Photo: Hassan Purshirazi acts in a scene from “Kimia”. (Photo by Hassan Hendi)

