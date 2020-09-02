Iranian translator Esmaeil Saadat dies at 95

TEHRAN – Esmaeil Saadat, an Iranian scholar who translated many fascinating books from the Western literature into Persian, died at his home in Tehran at the age of 95.

He was a senior member of the Academy of Persian Language and Literature and the Editing High Council of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.

He was also the director of the academy’s Department of Literary Research Encyclopedia.

Romain Rolland’s “Life of Michelangelo”, Sophie Rostopchine’s “Sophie’s Misfortunes” and George Edward Moore’s “Ethics” are among the works translated by Saadat.

He also rendered several books on Islamic studies, including “Islamic Philosophy” by Majid Fakhry.

Photo: Iranian translator Esmaeil Saadat in an undated photo.

