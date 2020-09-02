Anna Claybourne’s “Life Processes” published in Persian

TEHRAN – British children’s book writer Anna Claybourne’s “Life Processes” has recently been published in Persian in Tehran.

Kaveh Feizollahi is the translator of the book published by Nashre No Publications.

“Life Processes” explains that how living things function is a big question at the heart of science.

It looks at the seven life processes - movement, respiration, sensitivity, nutrition, excretion, reproduction, and growth - as well as tackling common confusions about the science and showing how each topic is relevant to the reader.

Claybourne, 51, is the author of numerous books on the natural world for younger readers, including the Usborne Internet-Linked.

She started her career at Usborne Publishing in 1993 as a trainee staff writer, and became a self-employed freelance writer and editor three years later.

Her credits also include “Tigers”, “A Colony of Ants”, “Microworlds: Unlocking the Secrets of Atoms and Molecules”, “Humpback Whales”, “Dolphins”, and “100 Most Feared Creatures on the Planet”

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of British author Anna Claybourne’s book “Life Processes”.

MMS