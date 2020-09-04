What’s in Tehran art galleries 

* A collection of paintings named “Lost Land” by Parisa Shabani is currently on view in an exhibition at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until September 15 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.

Painting

* Vista Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Qader Mansuri.

The exhibit named “Wilderness of Atal” will run until September 14 at the gallery that can be found at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.

* Amir-Hossein Bayani is hanging his latest paintings in an exhibition at Mohsen Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Fidelity: Numbers of Politics” runs until September 23 at the gallery located at 42 East Mina Blvd., Naji St., off Zafar St.

* Saless Gallery is currently showcasing paintings by Yahya Gomar in an exhibition titled “Self Pleasant”.

The exhibition will be running until September 22 at the gallery that can be found at 148 Karim Khan Ave.



Sculpture

* An exhibition of sculptures by a group of artists, including Zahra Asiyan, Amin Aqai, Atusa Vahdani, Saman Naqifam and Hamid Mashesmaeil, is currently underway in an exhibition at Negah Gallery.

The exhibit runs until September 16 at the gallery located at 64 Ghaffari St., Jam St., Motahhari Ave.



Photo

* The Silk Road Gallery is displaying photos by Sara Sassani in an exhibition titled “Monotony”.

The exhibit runs until September 20 at the gallery located at No. 210, Vesal St., Keshavarz Blvd.



Multimedia

* A large collection of artworks in various media selected by Mahsa Qasemi and Reza Shah-Hosseini is on display in an exhibition at Sa Gallery.

The exhibit named “Crossing” will continue until September 9 at the gallery located at No. 134, 8th Bustan off Pasdaran Ave.

* A collection of drawings, paintings, paintings, sculptures and photos by Bahman Mohasses, Ardeshir Mohasses, Abbas Kiarostami, Sohrab Sepehri, Hossein Zenderudi and several other artists is on view in an exhibition Dastan Basement Gallery.

Sculptor Parviz Tanavoli is the curator of the exhibit that will be running until September 25 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.

* An exhibition of artworks in various media by Atefeh Pakravan, Mnasureh Tajvidirad, Tara Ghaffarinejad, Yasmin Zandieh, Zahra Rahimi, Ava Nedai and several other artists are underway at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Time of No Time” will run until September 9 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* Ayrik Gallery is currently displaying an exhibition of artworks in various media by Adel Mehrdad, Elaham Saberian, Sahar Safareh, Nasrin Rostami, Zahra Soleimani and several other artists.

The exhibition titled “Another Frame” will run until September 9 at the gallery, which can be found at Ayrik Center on East Ferdows Blvd.

