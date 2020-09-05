Iranian swimmer Asghari sets new Guinness record

TEHRAN – Iranian female swimmer Elham Sadat Asghari swam 10km in the Oman Sea wearing hijab to set a new Guinness World Record.

She swam with one hand for four hours and 59 minutes to register a new record.

Asghari had also registered Guinness World Record Certificate after registering her 5,488 meters swimming both in the Caspian Sea and a swimming pool in Tehran in 2019. It’s the farthest swim whilst wearing handcuffs.

Back in 2017, the 37-year-old Iranian sportswoman completed the challenge of swimming handcuffed for more than three hours non-stop in the Persian Gulf waters off the coast of the southwestern port city of Bushehr, located 1,050 kilometers (652 miles) south of the capital Tehran.