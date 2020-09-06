Water supply to industrial parks to be accelerated

TEHRAN- Iranian energy minister announced that water supply to the country’s industrial parks will be expedited.

Making the remarks in an interview conducted by IRIB, Reza Ardakanian said, “Water is properly supplied to the industrial parks in the regions, where there is no shortage in terms of water resources, but for the areas with lack of water resources, we have started a program to plug up the illegal wells and pay some percentage of the resulted savings to the governorates of the provinces to be allocated to supply water to the industrial units.”

An official with Iran’s industry sector announced last week that 545 idle industrial units have been revived throughout the country since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20).

Asghar Mosaheb, the deputy head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) for small industries affairs, also said that reviving the mentioned units has created jobs for 9,800 persons.

Saying that out of the 45,000 small and medium industrial units in Iran’s industrial parks, 9,500 units are currently inactive, the official announced that ISIPO plans to revive 1,500 units in the current Iranian year.

As the result of the 545 units coming back to the production cycle, the ISIPO’s plan for reviving the small and medium industries in this year has come true by 36 percent, Mosaheb noted, adding that the organization plans to create 27,000 jobs through reviving such units in the current year, and by reviving the above-mentioned units, its plan in this due has been realized by 36 percent as well.

