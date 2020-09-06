Hendijan oil field platforms shipped toward offshore spot

TEHRAN – Platforms 7 and 8 of Iran’s Hendijan oil field were loaded at Iran Shipbuilding and Offshore Industries Complex (ISOIC)’s Bandar-Abbas Yard to be shipped toward their offshore spot in the Persian Gulf waters, Shana reported on Sunday.

According to the Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC) which is in charge of the field’s development, the installation of these platforms will ensure sustained production in this field while paving the way for increasing the field’s production capacity.

“The technical preparations for the installation of these two platforms, each weighing more than a thousand tons, has begun in Hendijan field,” IOOC Director of Engineering and Construction Ali Ahouchehr said.

“These platforms are designed to produce 10,000 barrels of oil, which means the two of them will produce 20,000 barrels,” Ahouchehr said.

The official noted that the installation operations will be carried out in accordance with international safety protocols and standards in the offshore sector.

The Hendijan field is located in the north-west section of the Persian Gulf, 10km north-east of Bahregansar platform.

The Iranian Offshore Oil Company is a subsidiary of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) that operates in southern Iran. Its activities cover important areas of the Persian Gulf and its main operations are in Bushehr Province and on Kharg Island, Sirri Island, and Lavan Island.

