South Yaran field production capacity rises to 25,000 bpd

TEHRAN – Daily Production capacity of the South Yaran oil field, which Iran shares with Iraq in the West Karoun region, has reached 25,000 barrels following the installation of a mobile oil separator (MOS) in the field.

According to Hamoun Kazemeini, head of the South Yaran oil field development project, the installation of this system has increased the field’s production capacity by at least 5,000 barrels per day (bpd), ILNA reported.

Kazemeini noted that this is the first time that such a MOS system is installed in one of the West Karoun oil fields, adding: “The installation of this system is very significant since it has been constructed and installed completely by local experts and engineers.”

Using this system was put on the agenda to reach maximum production levels from the wells of this joint field, the official added.

According to him, all 12 wells of the South Yaran oil field are currently operational, and six more wells are planned to go operational in this field in the near future.

A Mobile Oil Separator is a device for separating gas from crude oil and pumping it to the pipeline during the drilling, repairing, acidizing, and testing of oil wells.

As emphasized in its name, the MOS device is mobile and it is possible to utilize it on any needed oil well and then easily transfer and install it on another one. It is composed of three units which are installed on trailers.

Yaran is one of the five oilfields known as West Karoun oilfields. It is divided into two parts namely North Yaran and South Yaran.

The field lies 120 kilometers west of Ahwaz, the capital city of the southwestern province of Khuzestan, on the borderline with Iraq.

The field is adjacent to Azadegan Field in the east and to Iraq’s Majnoon Field in the west.

West Karoun region which includes five major fields namely North Azadegan, South Azadegan, North Yaran, South Yaran, and Yadavaran is prioritized among the country’s top development projects.

