Eco-lodge units inaugurated in Bushehr

TEHRAN – Three eco-lodge units have recently been inaugurated in southwestern Bushehr province, CHTN reported.

In collaboration with the private sector and with a budget of 14 billion rials ($330,000 at the official rate of 42,000 rials), the eco-lodges have been constructed in Bandargaah village, the port city of Dayyer and Dashtestan county, provincial tourism chief Sakineh Salari said on Sunday.

The inauguration of these units has created job opportunities for 12 local people, the official added.

Iran announced in 2018 that 2,000 eco-lodges would be constructed across the country until 2021. Having a very diverse natural setting, Iran offers varied excursions to nature lovers. Sightseers may live with a nomad or rural family or enjoy an independent stay.

Experts say each eco-lodge unit generates jobs for seven to eight people on the average so that the scheme could create 160,000 jobs.

With over 6,000 years of history and significant monuments from the Elamite, Achaemenid, Parthian, and Sassanid eras, Bushehr Province is one of Iran’s most important historical centers.

Besides its cultural heritage, beautiful beaches and lush palm groves make it an attractive destination for world travelers.

The historical and architectural monuments of Bushehr include Islamic buildings like mosques and praying centers, mansions, old towers, castles, as well as gardens.

When it comes to cultural attractions, there are many historical mounds in Bushehr including Tall-e Khandaq with Sassanid architectural style, Tall-e Marv located near an Achaemenid Palace, and Qajar era Malek al-Tojar Mansion. Qajar era Kazeruni Mansion, which has been inscribed on the World Heritage List, is another attraction that world travelers love to see among various ancient sites.

