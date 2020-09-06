National women’s health week to highlight COVID-19

TEHRAN – The national women's health week will be held in the last week of the Iranian calendar month of Mehr (September 23-October 22) in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic and with a focus on “women's health in coronavirus era.”

The health ministry has assigned each day of the week with a special theme as follows:

Thursday, October 15: women pioneers in self-care and family -protection against COVID-19

Friday, October 16: honoring devoted women in the health care system as the vanguard of coronavirus prevention and treatment

Saturday, October 17: healthy lifestyle for women with an emphasis on obesity as COVID-19 cause

Sunday, October 18: women's reproductive health during COVID-19 epidemic

Monday, October 19: women and mental health in COVID-19 outbreak

Tuesday, October 20: the role of women in promoting credible educational resources, information and preventing the spread of misconceptions about prevention and treatment

Wednesday, October 21: prevention of occupational and social damages to women during coronavirus epidemic

