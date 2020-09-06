Ground Force self-sufficient in producing military parts: commander

TEHRAN — The commander of Iran’s Army Ground Force has said his forces have become self-sufficient in producing military equipment parts.

“Under the guidelines of the commander-in-chief [Ayatollah Ali Khamenei], the Ground Force has the necessary capability to help friendly countries in the field of producing parts,” Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari said on Sunday, IRNA reported.

Heidari said the Islamic Republic has become self-sufficient when it comes to producing the cycle of ground defense equipment.

He pointed out that the Ground Force holds military exercises each year to test its new weapons and equipment.

The general unveiled plans to launch 10 special military bases along the country’s borders.

The Ground Force needs military bases with special tactical features so as to carry out its missions properly along the country’s western, southwestern, northeastern and eastern borders, he stated.

He said a very good plan has been introduced for the entire frontier, and 10 special bases are planned to be constructed in the first stage.

Heidari stated that the first special military base was launched in the last few days, and the nine remaining ones will be inaugurated gradually.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will never be subject to negotiations.

Last month, Defense Minister Amir Hatami said Iran is interested in concluding new agreements with Russia on defense cooperation once the UN-mandated restrictions on arms sales expire.

It came after the UN Security Council turned down the United States’ push to extend the Iranian arms embargo.

Under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, arms embargo against the Islamic Republic will end on October 18.

“When the embargo expires, given the depth of our relations with Russia, we will need new agreements and new documents. Our relationship is growing more genuine and, of course, we will be discussing new opportunities,” Hatami told Russia’s Rossiya 24 broadcaster on August 24.

MH/PA