Fakhri appointed Iran’s Chef de Mission for Asian Beach Games Sanya

TEHRAN – The Executive Board of Iran’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) has appointed Peyman Fakhri as the country’s Chef de Mission for the Asian Beach Games 2020.

Fencing coach Fakhri also is Director of the National Teams' Monitoring Center in the NOC.

More than 2,000 athletes from more than 40 countries are expected to compete next year in 19 sports.

Iran will participate in the soccer, volleyball, handball, wrestling, athletic, kabaddi (men and women), sport climbing, water polo, swimming and 3x3 basketball (women) in the Games.

The 6th Asian Beach Games, originally slated for November in Sanya, China, will be postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic. The event will now be held from April 2 to 10, 2021.

The first edition of the Asian Beach Games took place in Bali, Indonesia, in 2008, and was followed by events in Muscat, Oman, in 2010, Haiyang in China in 2012, and Phuket, Thailand in 2014.