Farhad Hassanzadeh’s “I Love You” published in Baku 

TEHRAN – The Azerbaijani magazine Goy Qursagi published Iranian author Farhad Hassanzadeh’s book “I Love You” in its September edition.

Nasim Yousefi exclusively translated the book into Azerbaijani for the magazine, which is being published by the Baku Children’s Library.

“I Love You” tells the story of a snowman who loses his eyes because of the curiosity of a baby crow.

Hassanzadeh has authored over 80 books in various genres from comedy to tragedy, including “The Backyard”, “An Umbrella with White Butterflies”, “Kuti Kuti Stories”, “Watermelon with Love”, “Hasti”, “Snow and the Sun” and “Call Me Ziba”.

Hassanzadeh’s books have been rendered into different languages, including English, Arabic, Turkish and Armenian.

Photo: Azerbaijani translation of Iranian author Farhad Hassanzadeh’s story “I Love You”.

