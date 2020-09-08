“Asho” named best short at Sevastopol festival in Russia 

TEHRAN – “Asho” by Iranian filmmaker Jafar Najafi has won the award for best short film at the 16th Sevastopol International Festival of Documentary Films and TV Programs, which was held in the Republic of Crimea, Russia from August 27 to September 4.

“Asho” is about a shepherd boy who is obsessed with Hollywood movies and wants to become an actor.

The film has been screened earlier in several international events and won some honors, including the jury award at the DOQUMENTA International Documentary Film Festival in the Mexican city of Queretaro last week.

Last year, “Asho” received the award for best short documentary in the international competition section of the 13th Cinéma Vérité, Iran’s major documentary film festival.

The organizers of the Sevastopol festival added the phrase “Win Together” to the name of the event this year to celebrate the 75th anniversary of victory in World War II and the Great Patriotic War.

The festival’s program included a national competition of documentary films, four international documentary competitive events, a TV contest, a contest of film schools, and a contest of social movies, social video and social advertising.

The festival’s program included more than 150 films from 37 countries and 21 regions of Russia. The non-competitive program included creative meetings, special programs of film screenings and conferences.

“Once More into the Breach” by the Italian directors Michele Manzolini and Federico Ferrone received the Grand Prix.

The award for best feature film was given to “Reanimation” co-directed by Stanislav Stavinov and Andrey Timoshenko from Russia.

“Where Is Matryon?” by Elena Laskari from Russia was selected as best documentary.

Photo: A scene from “Asho” by director Jafar Najafi.

