ICCIMA ready to draft strategic plan for industrial development

TEHRAN - Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) said the private sector is ready to draft a strategic plan, aligned with the country's economic potentials, for the development of the industry sector.

Speaking in a committee meeting on the matter, Gholam-Hossein Shafeie said: “If the government puts the chamber in charge of preparing this plan, we will do it without any budget requirements.”

As reported by the ICCIMA portal, the mentioned committee meeting was attended by senior ICCIMA officials along with university professors and economic experts.

In the meeting, Shafeie referred to the drafting of the country’s first industrial development strategy document in the Iranian calendar year 1380 (ended in March 2002), said: "As far as I remember, all governments wanted to formulate an industrial development strategy, but this plan has never achieved the desired result."

“Developing new programs in this area requires that we first determine the areas in which we have the advantage to improve and grow, and this requires us to fix the whole and then address the details,” Shafeie said.

Industrial strategy refers to a set of long-term government approaches that define a framework for the development of the country's industrial sector in relation to the global economy.

Earlier this year, Shafeie had called on the Iranian parliament to support the private sector in preparing a strategic plan for the industry sector.

“One of the main problems in the production sector is the lack of an industrial development strategy," he said in a parliament open session.

Shafeie has constantly announced the readiness of the country’s chambers of commerce, guilds, and cooperatives for formulating this strategy.

EF/MA

Photo: Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholam-Hossein Shafeie (2ndL) speaking at an ICCIMA industry committee meeting in Tehran on Monday.