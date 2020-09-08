Iranian children honored at Nova Zagora art exhibition

TEHRAN – Five Iranian children have been honored at the 22d International Youth Art Exhibition Nova Zagora in Bulgaria, Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) announced on Tuesday.

Mersana Beigzadeh, Ava Moqaddasian, Arjang Bakhtar, Fatemeh Alizadeh and Asra Sadeqi have received honorable mentions at the exhibition organized at the Rusi Karabiberov Art Gallery in Nova Zagora from June 1 to 30.

The children are the members of IIDCYA branches in the country.

The young artists aged 4 and 20 years from around the world took part in the exhibition, which is an initiative of Nova Zagora Association and DUGA Art Studio.

No specific topic was determined for the showcase and the artists were allowed to choose materials, collages, photography and computer drawing.

Photo: Painting by the 8-year-old Iranian girl Mersana Beigzadeh won an honorable mention at the 22d International Youth Art Exhibition Nova Zagora, Bulgaria.

