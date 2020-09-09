Five coaches shortlisted for Iran volleyball hotseat

TEHRAN – Technical committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation (IRIVF) has chosen five candidates for taking charge of the National Team.

The second session on choosing the new head coach was held in the federation’s headquarters on Wednesday with the participation of the committee members and experts.

The federation’s technical committee was headed by IRIVF president Mohammadreza Davarzani.

Davarzani has already said a big foreign coach will be appointed as Iran coach since the Persians want to be among top four teams in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“The new head coach will be appointed just for the Olympic Games. After the games, the new generation of the Iranian players need a new head coach,” Davarzani said.

Due to legal issues, the names of the candidates have not been revealed, the federation released a statement.

Iran are without a coach since parting company with Montenegrin coach Igor Kolakovic in late March.

Iran are pitted against Japan, Poland, Italy, Canada and Venezuela in Pool A at the Olympic Games.

Pool B consists of Brazil, the U.S., Russia, Argentina, France, and Tunisia.