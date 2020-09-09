Life of martyr Ayatollah Madani at a glance

TEHRAN – Ayatollah Mir Asadollah Madani Dehkharghani was an Iranian Shia cleric who never stopped fighting against injustice.

He was born in 1914 in Azarshahr, northwestern East Azarbaijan province. As a young man, he went to the holy city of Qom with the intention of gaining knowledge and perfection, and despite many personal problems, he studied religious sciences with great perseverance.

At Qom seminary, after passing the preliminary studies, he benefited from great professors in jurisprudence, principles, and philosophy.

After some time, he migrated to Najaf and started teaching at the seminary, in addition to completing his higher education.

His first political and social activity was against the Baha'i faith. During Reza Shah Pahlavi's reign, the groundwork was laid for Baha'is activities, so that in a short time, Baha'i capitalists took control of some power plants in Azarbaijan, and especially around Tabriz.

After being aware of the current situation, with revealing speeches and boycotting the electricity produced by those factories and banning sales with these misguided people, he finally cleaned the religious city of Azarshahr from the colonialists.

Then he started another chapter of his struggle to protect the Islamic Revolution.

Ayatollah Madani, in various situations, never forgot the simplicity of life and asceticism and always fought aristocratic life. His simple life always thwarted the enemy's conspiracies to destroy his character.

He attached great importance to self-purification and piety and believed that victory over the enemies of the time depended on self-improvement.

He was assassinated on September 11, 1981.

FB/MG