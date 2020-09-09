Zarif plans visit to Europe: NHK

NHK has learned that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is planning to make a visit to Europe.

Diplomatic sources say arrangements are being made for the foreign minister’s visit, which will commence as early as next week, NHK reported on Wednesday.

Currently, Zarif plans to visit European countries, such as Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

The move is likely aimed at dissuading key European powers from agreeing with the United States’ efforts to restore UN sanctions on Tehran.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced that all UN sanctions against Iran will be reinstated on September 20 after the U.S. “activated the snapback mechanism”.

However, the claim was strongly denounced by other signatories of the nuclear deal including Iran, the EU, Russia, China, and non-permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Niger, the president of the UN Security Council for September, has reaffirmed a rejection of a U.S. complaint against Iran at the Security Council.

In 2018, the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal struck between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council as well as Germany and resumed its sanctions on Iran.

Through Zarif’s visits, Iran is likely aiming to boost ties with European countries, with a goal of blocking the U.S. initiative.

NA/PA

