Designs of Iranian school, office shortlisted for Dezeen Awards 2020

TEHRAN – Designs of the Nur-e Mobin Primary School and the Kohan Ceram Central Office created by Iranian architects have been shortlisted for the Dezeen Awards 2020 in London.

The Nur-e Mobin Primary School has been nominated for civic building of the year, the organizers have announced.

It was designed by FEA Studio as an “educational neighborhood” for children and built in the desert near the town of Bastaam in Semnan Province.

“The vision of the Nur-e Mobin pedagogical plan is to bring up fully-fledged human beings as responsible citizens: people who have high self-esteem with a constructive mentality for their surrounding environment,” the organizers wrote about the construction.

“The space is no longer enclosed; distances mean something new; and borders are defined by children themselves – alleys are for building up friendships and playing games.”

Earlier in November 2018, the project won first prize in the Asia Public category at the 2A Continental Architectural Award for Asia and Europe in Barcelona, Spain.

The Kohan Ceram Central Office designed by the Hooba Design Group has been shortlisted for business building of the year.

The office is the headquarters for a brick manufacturer in Tehran, which is made from bricks with glass inserts.

The office composed of a showroom, sales office and a guest unit is situated along a highway in Tehran.

“This project marks the boundary between the residential neighborhood and the freeway in the urban fabric,” the Dezeen Awards wrote about the building.

“The main criterion was to remain neutral on the urban scale, while creating a tangible entity on the local scale.

“The brick module not only forms the facade, but also forms the entirety of the project, both on the interior and the exterior.”

Dezeen Awards winners will be ratified by a master jury, and winners will be announced at the end of October.

Photo: An aerial picture of the Nur-e Mobin Primary School in Bastam, Semnan Province, Iran. (Dezeen Awards)

