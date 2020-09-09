Army to hold war game on Thursday

TEHRAN – Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Affairs Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari announced on Wednesday that the Army is slated to hold a large-scale war game in the Sea of Oman and parts of the Indian Ocean.

Sayyari said forces from the Ground Force, Navy, Air Force, and Air Defense will take part in the joint drills, codenamed Zolfaqar-99.

According to the admiral, the drill will last for three days.

“The war game’s zone covers an area of 2 million square kilometers in eastern parts of the Strait of Hormuz, Makran Coast, Sea of Oman, and northern parts of the Indian Ocean,” said Sayyari, who is the commander of Zolfaqar-99 exercise, Mehr reported.

A broad range of vessels, submarines, aircraft, and new weapons would be used in the military exercise, including “Fateh” homegrown submarine, he said.

According to the commander, the drills will showcase the Iranian Army forces’ power and preparedness to counter any threat by the enemy.

Sayyari warned Iran’s enemies that any strategic mistake would lead to a strong response by Iran that won’t be limited to West Asia.

“Boosting preparedness and operational power of the Navy, Air Defense and Ground Force during the joint drills and countering any trans-regional threat through exercising operational plans and making sure of their capabilities in decisively countering any possible aggression are among the goals of the drills,” he added.

The Army forces will practice offense and defense tactics in the drill, Sayyari said.

He pointed out that a long-range drone, called Simorgh, would carry out patrol and reconnaissance operations and engage in combat against hostile vessels by dropping smart bombs with pinpoint accuracy.

The commander said the purpose of the exercise is to ensure the security of regional waters and international shipping routes.

Security in West Asia and its vital and strategic waterways should be established through the cooperation of all regional countries and prevention of foreign presence in regional waters, he remarked.

Iran regularly conducts drills to maintain defensive readiness and to incorporate technologically new weapons systems.

