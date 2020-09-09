Tehran denounces bomb attack against Afghan VP

TEHRAN – Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has denounced the Wednesday morning terrorist attack against the Afghan vice-president's convoy.

In a statement on Wednesday, Khatibzadeh described the attempted assassination as a move by the enemies of Afghanistan's peace and stability, given the imminence of intra-Afghan negotiations.

A roadside bomb in Kabul targeted Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Wednesday morning but he escaped the attack unharmed, according to his spokesman.

“This vicious terrorist attempt has failed and Saleh survived today’s bombing in Kabul,” Saleh's spokesperson Razwan Murad said.

Officials said at least ten civilians were killed during the attack and at least 15 people were wounded.

The Taliban denied responsibility.

In a video posted on Facebook soon after the explosion, Saleh, with bandages on his left hand, said he had been travelling to his office when his convoy was attacked.

“I am fine but some of my guards have been wounded. My son, who was in the car with me, and I are both fine,” Saleh said, Al Jazeera reported.

“I have some burns on my face and hand. The blast was strong,” he added.

Saleh has survived several assassination attempts, including one on his office last year ahead of presidential elections that killed 20 people.

MH/