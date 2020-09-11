Iran ConFair 2020 running in Tehran

TEHRAN – The 20th edition of Iran’s International Exhibition of Building and Construction Industry (Iran ConFair 2020) kicked off at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Thursday.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Acting Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Jafar Sarqeini, IRNA reported.

As reported, concurrent with the Confair 2020, the ninth International Exhibition of Elevators, Industrial and Related Equipment of Iran (Iran LiftEx 2020) was also opened at the same venue.

According to the organizers, the physical visit of the mentioned exhibitions is allowed only for experts and ordinary visitors could visit the exhibitions online.

The exhibitions are being held under strict safety and health protocols and standards.

Major companies active in the field of construction materials, equipment, and parts are showcasing their latest achievements and products in these exhibitions.

The exhibition will wrap up on Sunday, September 13, open from 10 AM to 6 PM.

In June, Bahman Hosseinzadeh, the managing director of Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC), had mentioned the successful holding of the “Surge in Production and Corona Containment Achievements” exhibition earlier than month as the first exhibition physically held in the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 20), and said that since Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds has been equipped with disinfection devices and equipment, all exhibitions would be held in compliance with the health protocols.

According to Hosseinzadeh, specialized exhibitions can be held in accordance with four health protocols including protocols for exhibition centers, pavilion construction, participants, and visitors.

The official noted that the mentioned exhibitions are not going to be open for public visits and only expert groups and specialists can visit in compliance with health protocols.

EF/MA