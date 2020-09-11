Annual exports of construction materials at $7b

TEHRAN – Iran exported about $7 billion worth of construction materials in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19), the Acting Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister announced.

Speaking in the opening ceremony of the 20th Iran’s International Exhibition of Building and Construction Industry (Iran ConFair 2020) on Thursday, Jafar Sarqeini said that the production of major items in the construction industry is more than double the country's demand for such commodities.

“In this area [the construction industry], not only we do not have any worries about the supply of raw materials; but in important items of this industry such as steel, cement, and ceramic tiles, our production is almost double the country’s needs,” IRNA quoted Sarqeini as saying.

“Today, our country is one of the major exporters of steel in the region and a major exporter of cement in the world,” the official noted, adding that Iran has increased its supply of glass, tile and ceramics to foreign customers in recent years.

Referring to the country’s seismicity situation, he stated: "Innovation and lightening in the preparation of building materials for the construction of light and earthquake-resistant buildings should be a priority in the production of such materials."

Iran’s massive mining and metals sector has expanded in recent years mainly because the U.S sanctions on the oil industry have led to more focus on other sectors.

The government has also raised tariffs on exports of raw minerals as it seeks increased local production of products with more added-value.

That comes despite a decision by Washington in May 2019 to introduce a series of comprehensive bans on Iran’s trade of metals.

However, the bans have largely failed to disrupt the outflow of Iranian products like steel and copper as customers find them increasingly competitive compared to regional and international rivals.

