Tehran to host oceanography international conference for West Asia

TEHRAN – The second International Conference on Oceanography in West Asia will be held virtually in Tehran on September 16 to 17 to share the latest marine scientific findings in the region.

Researchers in the field of marine-oceanic and atmospheric sciences will gather in four training workshops on "the situation of corals in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman", "Microplastic pollution in marine environments", "The effect of climate change on marine biogeochemical processes" and "Tsunami early warning system".

The number of scientific papers received at the conference was 140 in the fields of marine meteorology, climate change, physical oceanography, biological oceanography, oceanic biogeochemistry, fisheries and aquatic, marine geology, marine pollution, law and politics, marine hazards, and marine technology and engineering.

The UNESCO Regional Education and Research Center on Oceanography for West Asia (RCOWA) and Iranian National Institute for Oceanography and Atmospheric Science organize the second conference on Oceanography for West Asia in Tehran.

Academic and research community, experts from governmental and non-governmental organizations, industry, and decision-makers from the region and abroad attend the event to exchange and share their experiences and research results on all aspects of oceanography.

It is an opportunity to bring together scientists, researchers and research scholars to communicate in all fields concerned Oceanography focusing on the northwest Indian Ocean and marginal seas.

The first edition of the conference was held in November 2017 in Tehran with the participation of representatives from member countries of the West Asia Regional Oceanography Center.

