IAC to take over 9 Oil Ministry’s airports

TEHRAN - Iran Airports Company (IAC) is going to take over nine of the country’s airports which have been operated by the Oil Ministry in oil-rich regions, IRNA reported.

“The take-over process of the Oil Ministry’s airports will begin with Assaluyeh Airport and then other airports will also be handed over gradually,” Siavash Amirmokri said.

According to Amirmokri, the mentioned airports were initially established with the aim of transferring specialists and manpower to the oil-rich regions and areas with petrochemical facilities, however, some of these airports also play a limited role in transporting ordinary passengers.

Explaining the reasons for this decision, the official noted that Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company, as a specialized parent company, should be in charge of managing, directing, developing, and equipping all airports across the country.

“[The hand-over] also separates the Oil Ministry from engaging in its non-specialized affairs and duties,” he added.

However, considering issues such as organizational structure, manpower integration, compliance to the infrastructure, technical and safety standards approved by the Civil Aviation Authority, this take-over should be planned in such a way that the airports would be upgraded in terms of safety and quality of services.

Iran Airports Company (IAC) is the holding and operating company for civilian airports and managing air navigation in Iran. Its headquarters is located at Tehran Mehrabad International Airport and it has offices at all airports in Iran.

