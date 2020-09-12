Corn imports reaches 4.5m tons since late March

TEHRAN- Iran has imported 4.527 million tons of corn since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20), the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced on Saturday.

Ruhollah Latifi put the value of imported corn during the mentioned period at $1.096 billion, IRNA reported.

The IRICA spokesman further said that the clearance process is also running for 1.3 million tons of corn.

As previously reported, Iran has imported 6.941 million tons of agricultural and foodstuff products worth $6.392 billion in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19).

