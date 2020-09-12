TEDPIX grows on Saturday after several days of falling

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), which is Iran’s major stock exchange, rose 27,483 points to 1.583 million on Saturday, which is the first day of the Iranian calendar week, IRNA reported.

It should be mentioned that the index had experienced several days of drop in the last month.

As reported, 6.788 billion securities worth 88.359 trillion rials (about $2.103 billion) were traded at the TSE on Saturday.

The first market’s index climbed 24,243 points and the second market’s index rose 38,785 points.

In the past Iranian calendar week, TEDPIX fell four percent to 1.556 million points.

In this way, the index experienced the fourth weekly drop in a month.

TEDPIX had also experienced a five-percent decrease in the week ended on September 4, a two-percent fall in the week ended on August 28, an 11.3-percent drop in the week ended on August 21, and a two-percent fall in the week ended on August 14.

