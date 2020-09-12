Farhad Shahmiri becomes longest-serving volleyball referee

TEHRAN – Iranian international volleyball referee Farhad Shahmiri has become the longest-serving referee in the world.

Russian referee Andrei Zenovich is set to move into the next phase of his career and help ensure the next generation of volleyball referees can match his high standards.

Zenovich was due to make the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games his final tournament after he received permission to extend his career past the 55-years of age cut off, Iranvolleyball.com reported.

Unfortunately, Tokyo 2020’s postponement in light of the Covid-19 outbreak means he will not be able to referee in a fourth Olympic Games and he is in the running for a place on the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) Refereeing Commission.

Now, Shahmiri is the longest-serving referee in the world.

Shahmiri, who has recently turned 55, will officiate at the Tokyo Olympic Games for the last time and announce his retirement after the event.

He has already whistled in the two previous Olympics in London and Rio de Janeiro.