Muslims will denounce insult against Prophet Muhammad: Ghalibaf

TEHRAN — Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says Muslims will denounce the French magazine Charlie Hebdo’s insult toward Prophet Mohammad (S).

“Insulting the prophet of goodness once again showed the rooted enmity of the criminal arrogant toward the message of kindness and affection of the Great Prophet to the world,” Ghalibaf wrote in a post on his Instagram account on Friday.

“The world’s Muslims, in unison, will denounce this unforgivable and wicked sin,” he added.

Charlie Hebdo on September 2 republished the same cartoons about Prophet Muhammad (S) that prompted a deadly attack on the magazine in 2015.

The cartoons were republished so as to mark the start of the terrorism trial of people accused as accomplices in the attack. The magazine posted the cartoons online on September 1 and they appeared in print the next day.

13 men and a woman accused of providing the attackers with weapons and logistics went on trial on charges of terrorism.

Twelve people, including some of France’s most famous cartoonists, were killed on January 7, 2015, when two French-born brothers of Algerian descent, Said and Cherif Kouachi, went on a gun rampage at Charlie Hebdo’s offices in Paris.

In recent days, people across Iran attended rallies to condemn Charlie Hebdo’s anti-Muslim move.

People of all walks of life gathered in Tehran’s Imam Hussein Square on Thursday to protest the French satirical magazine’s reprinting of insulting cartoons of the Prophet as well as desecration of the Quran in Sweden.

The protesters denounced the provocative moves as part of a global Islamophobic agenda pursued by the U.S. and the global Zionist lobby.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has also condemned the move, saying it once again exposed the enmity of the political and cultural centers of the Western world toward Islam.

“The unforgivable sin of a French magazine in insulting the Holy Prophet (S) once against exposed the enmity and the vile spite of the political and cultural centers of the Western world toward Islam and the Muslim community,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a message on Tuesday.

MH/PA