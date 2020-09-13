Iran, Turkey customs discuss expansion of cooperation

TEHRAN - Head of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Riza Tuna Turagay, via video conference to discuss expansion of cooperation, IRIB reported on Sunday.

In the meeting, Mir-Ashraf suggested holding a physical meeting at Bazargan-Gorbolagh Customs on Tuesday, September 15, for the implementation of technical tests on the electronic exchange of customs information between the two sides.

The official also announcing IRICA’s readiness to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Turkish side on the implementation of a mutual Authorized Economic Operators (AEO) project and also launching a green corridor to facilitate customs procedures.

Following the meeting, Mirashrafi told the press that the Turkish Deputy Minister had promised to make the necessary arrangements for commuting up to 350 trucks a day between the two countries under strict health and safety protocols.

He also mentioned the two sides’ cooperation for launching a system for online inquiry of certificate of origin and noted that Tulgay was going to refer the matter to the relevant authorities and announce the result.

Regarding the development of rail transport between the two countries, Mirashrafi clarified: "A request was made to increase the acceptance of wagons at the Razi-Kapikoy land border, and the Turkish Deputy Minister of Trade promised to follow up on this issue through his country's railways."

Considering the significant decrease in trade between the two countries in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-August 21) compared to the same period last year, the two sides finally stressed the need to compensate for this decrease in the remaining months of this year.

Mir-Ashrafi had previously held talks with Turagay, via video conference in early May, during which the officials had discussed reopening of trade borders with the implementation of health and safety protocols.

EF/MA