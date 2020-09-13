Iranian movies receive nominations at Poland Grand Off awards 

TEHRAN – Four Iranian movies have received nominations in the different categories of the Grand Off World Independent Film Awards, which will be held in the Polish capital of Warsaw in November.

“The Land of Ants” by Issa Babai has been nominated for the best cinematography award, and Siavash Cheraghipur has been nominated for the best actor award for his role in “Saba” by Mohammadreza Khavari.

“Command” by Farshid Abdi has been nominated for the best fiction award, and “Tangle” by Maliheh Gholamzadeh received a nomination in the best animation category.

The short animated film “Tangle” is about the people who lose their homes in wars, and are forced to leave all their memories and loved ones behind.

The festival, which will be held from November 23 to 30, is the most important initiative promoting independent cinema in Poland, and is one of the most significant events of its kind in the world.

Photo: A scene from “Tangle” by Maliheh Gholamzadeh.

RM/MMS/YAW