SPGC ready for sustainable gas supply during cold season

TEHRAN – Head of Health and Safety Executive (HSE) at South Pars Gas Company (SPGC) said that the annual overhaul program for the complex’ refineries are underway based on schedule and the complex will be ready for sustainable gas supply during the cold season.

“Despite the sensitivity of the overhaul this year due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the repairs are being done according to the plan and all the refineries of the complex will be ready for production at full capacity in winter,” Mohammad Masoudnia told ISNA.

Noting that the overhaul of the South Pars Gas Complex is being carried out with the implementation of health protocols, he said: “following strict health and safety protocols, the overhaul of the South Pars refineries is being carried out in safe conditions.”

He stated that the overhaul of the first, second, third, fifth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth refineries has been completed.

“The fourth refinery has undergone several repairs in three stages and the final repairs are currently underway,” Masoudnia added.

According to the plan, the overhaul of the sixth refinery will begin on September 21, and after that, this year’s overhaul program will be completed, he said.

South Pars Gas Company is operating 14 gas refineries in Southern Iran that are currently processing the gas extracted from the country’s giant South Pars gas field which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf.

The mentioned gas field covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which, called South Pars, are in Iran’s territorial waters. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

The field, currently divided into 24 standard phases in the Iranian side, is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate.

