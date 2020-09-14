TPO inks MOU with IEIC to support innovation in exports, foreign trade

TEHRAN – Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Iran Export and Investment Center (IEIC) for supporting the private sector’s innovative ideas for improving the country’s exports and foreign trade.

The memorandum was signed by TPO Head Hamid Zadboum and the IEIC Head Alireza Shirmohammadi, TPO portal reported.

Based on this MOU, IEIC will promote the TPO’s services and introduce the country’s export capacities by participating in specialized international exhibitions in Tehran and provinces.

Cooperation with the TPO for the presence of this center in domestic and foreign international events and exhibitions, as well as exchanging trade and marketing delegations, holding seminars, and trade conferences were other areas agreed in this one-year memorandum.

Speaking in the signing ceremony, Zadboum pointed to this MOU as a symbol of constructive cooperation between the two sides and said: "This memorandum is a turning point in the cooperation between the government and the private sector in the field of international trade, and IEIC can be a center of gravity in the modernization of foreign trade by promoting international marketing and the etiquettes of international trade."

“This memorandum can help the development of foreign trade and non-oil exports in line with the general policies of the resistance economy,” he added.

The Deputy Industry Minister further noted that the signing of this memorandum is a significant step for supporting and development of the private sector initiatives in this center, adding: “An important part of the tasks performed in the IEIC was once the responsibility of the government, and the execution of these tasks by this center shows that the private sector has matured and should be supported.”

Photo: TPO Head Hamid Zadboum (L) exchange signed MOU documents with IEIC Head Alireza Shirmohammadi