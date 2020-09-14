Busan festival picks films from Iran 

TEHRAN – Movies from Iranian filmmakers will be screened in various sections of the Busan International Film Festival as the organizers have announced their lineup for the 25th edition of the event, which will take place in the South Korean city from October 7 to 16.

Director Majid Majidi’s award-winning drama “Sun Children” will be competing in Icons, a showcase of the latest films of contemporary iconic filmmakers from around the world.

Ruhollah Zamani, the star of “Sun Children”, was named the best young actor at the 77th Venice Film Festival by winning the Marcello Mastroianni Award.

Majidi was also handed the Magic Lantern Award for his drama.

“Sun Children” is about child labor in Tehran and won the Crystal Simorgh for best film at the 38th edition of the Fajr Film Festival in Tehran in February.

“To Die in the Pure Water”, a movie directed by Tehran-based Afghan brothers Navid and Jamshid Mahmudi about Afghan expatriates in Iran, will go on screen in A Window on Asian Cinema, a section dedicated to Asian filmmakers.

“To Die in the Pure Water” is about a young Afghan man who is faced with the dilemma of choosing between converting to Christianity to obtain a European visa or continuing to live as a Muslim with all his problems.

Aram Shahbazyan’s “Chnchik” is an entry to the New Currents, a competition among up-and-coming Asian filmmakers’ first or second features.

Chnchik is the nickname of a 24-year old, hunchbacked girl living in a small community in the mountains.

“All the Time” by Shadi Karamrudi will be competing in the Asian Short Film Competition.

“The Art of Living in Danger” by Mina Keshavarz and “Children of the Night” by Behruz Nuranipur will be screened in the documentary competition.

Photo: A scene from “Sun Children” by Majid Majidi.

