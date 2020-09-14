Iranian artists join tour of Italy

TEHRAN – The Sakoo Art School in Tehran announced on Monday that the Iranian artists Shohreh Damestani and Yeganeh Khosravi have joined a group of artists touring Italy to display their latest artworks.

The art tour organized by the Artissima Art Gallery in Dubai has embarked from the Marguttiana Arte Forte dei Marmi in Tuscany on September 7, will continue at the MIIT Guido Folco in Turin and will finally come to an end in Arte Spazio Tempo in Venice on October 2.



A number of art critics, curators and art managers will be participating in the tour.

Artissima Art Gallery managing partner Aurela Cuku is the curator and coordinator of the art tour.

The works will be judged by a panel of world artists at the end of the exhibit.

Photo: A painting by Iranian artist Yegameh Khosravimanesh who has joined Artissima Art Gallery’s art tour of Italy.

RM/MMS/YAW

