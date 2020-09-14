‘No military solution to Afghan crisis’

TEHRAN — The Foreign Ministry Director-General for West Asia has said that there is no military solution to the Afghan crisis.

“Yes, there is no military solution to the Afghan crisis, but it must be acknowledged that the political solution is not to pursue the same goals pursued militarily,” Rasoul Mousavi wrote in his Twitter account on Monday.

“The political solution is forgiveness and consensus in the National Interests,” he added.

Talks between the Afghanistan government and the Taliban opened in Qatar’s capital on Saturday.

In a statement on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry expressed the hope that all sides would be able to reach a lasting agreement.

MH/PA