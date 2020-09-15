Three ancient hills in Tehran being demarcated 

TEHRAN- Three ancient hills of Mafinabad and Vavan in Eslamshahr and Tangol-Khaneh in Lavasan, Tehran province, are being demarcated, the provincial deputy tourism chief has said.

Surveys and mapping projects have been commenced to demarcate these historical hills with the aim of protecting them from any possible damage as well as preventing any illegal construction in their surrounding areas, Morteza Adibzadeh announced on Monday.

The first time Tehran is mentioned in historical accounts is in an 11th-century chronicle in which it is described as a small village north of Ray.

Ray, in which signs of settlement dates from 6000 BC, is often considered to be Tehran’s predecessor. It became the capital city of the Seljuk Empire in the 11th century but later declined with factional strife between different neighborhoods and the Mongol invasion of 1220.

Tehran has many to offer its visitors including Golestan Palace, Grand Bazaar, Treasury of National Jewels, National Museum of Iran, Glass & Ceramic Museum, Masoudieh Palace, Sarkis Cathedral, Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, and Carpet Museum of Iran, to name a few.

ABU/MG

