Iran, Brazil to ink 3 MOUs on agriculture co-op

TEHRAN - Alimorad Sarafrazi, the acting-head of public relations and international affairs center of Iran’s Agriculture Ministry, met with Brazilian Ambassador to Tehran Rodrigo de Azeredo Santos and agreed on holding three online meetings between the two sides and signing three memorandums of understanding (MOU).

The mentioned documents are going to be in the fields of plant health, animal health, and research cooperation with the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa), ILNA reported.

It was decided in the meeting that the two sides would formally sign these documents in the two countries' second Joint Committee Meeting that will be held in this regard.

The meeting was held in line with the Agriculture Ministry’s plans for boosting cooperation and interaction between the two countries in the field of agriculture,

As reported, the two sides stressed that they should seek to use the capacities of the two countries to develop trade relations.

Another topic of discussion was the holding of videoconference sessions to discuss cooperation in areas of mutual interest in order to transfer existing experiences and knowledge by Iranian and Brazilian experts in the fields of conventional agriculture, agricultural promotion, and technology transfer of pesticide production.

The officials also discussed Iran’s corn imports from Brazil and the relative humidity agreed upon by the two sides in this product.

Back in June, Iranian Ambassador to Brazil Hossein Gharibi and Brazilian Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, and Supply Tereza Cristina explored the ways to expand cooperation in the fields of agriculture and livestock in a meeting via video conference.

During the webinar, Gharibi referred to the status of agricultural products in the trade relations between the two countries and underlined Iran’s interest in long-term economic relations through a comprehensive framework and sustainable and balanced cooperation.

Tereza Cristina, for her part, referred to Iran and Brazil as two friends with a long-standing background of cooperation.

