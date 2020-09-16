Reviving small mines plays significant role in job creation

The plan for reviving small mines in Iran was first launched by Iran Mine House in early 2018 in the framework of some agreements with the mining associations and companies.

Then the plan was officially put into operation in April this year, and the Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry is pursuing it seriously.

The ministry has revived 42 such mines in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-August 21).

Based on the data released by Iran Minerals Production and Supply Company (IMPASCO), during the mentioned period, 510 mines across the country have been identified and prioritized under the framework of the small-scale mines reviving activation and development program.

Holding more than 10 joint technical committee meetings with investors, as well as holding meetings to activate the country's copper mines with the help of the National Iranian Copper Industries Company (NICICO) were reported as other measures taken in this program during the past five months.

While reviving the small mines is a major step toward materializing “Surge in Production”, which is the motto of the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 20), it also plays a significant role in job creation throughout the country.

As reported, reviving the small mines has created 300 job opportunities in the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-June 20).

Deputy Interior Minister Babak Dinparast announced on Tuesday that reviving all of the idle mines will create over 800,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Meanwhile, Mohamadreza Bahraman, the head of Iran Mine House, announced in late March that preliminary studies have been conducted on 1,800 mines in the country and reviving program has been investigated as well, that in addition to pick-up in production it will lead to the creation of direct and indirect jobs for about 425,000 persons.

As announced by the acting minister of industry, mining, and trade, 50 small mines were projected to be revived in 12 provinces in the past Iranian calendar year, while Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) has said that 146 mines were revived.

Jafar Sarqeini said that if reviving each mine creates jobs for 15 persons, reviving 50 mines promises job opportunities for 750 persons.

The official has also announced that the plan for reviving small mines will be defined for all the provinces by the next Iranian year.

And as reviving small mines stands among the top priorities of IMIDRO, this plan is hoped to create a noticeable number of jobs throughout the country.

Khodadad Gharibpour, the head of IMIDRO, has mentioned this plan as one of the most significant plans of “Resistance Economy”, saying that IMIDRO is strongly determined to carry out it.