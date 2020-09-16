Plaque of Iran’s Living Human Treasure handed to calligrapher Amirkhani 

TEHRAN – The celebrated Iranian calligrapher Gholam-Hossein Amirkhani, who was selected Iran’s Living Human Treasure in February 2020, received the plaque and statue of his title during a ceremony held at Tehran’s Sadabad Cultural-Historical Palace on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts selected the 81-year-old calligrapher as a Living Human Treasure.

Deputy Culture Minister for Artistic Affairs Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini, Visual Arts Office director Hadi Mozaffari and deputy tourism minister Mohammad-Hassan Talebian took part in the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, director of the Iranian Society of Cultural Works and Luminaries Hassan Bolkhari said, “Humans are the heritage of God on the earth and have the potential to create. I have been collaborating with master Amirkhani for several years at the Academy of Iranian Arts and I have learned much from him.”

Amirkhani also on his part said that he is honored to have had the opportunity to be active in one of the original and historical arts of the country.

Talebian next said that calligraphy has been considered a precious art, adding that Iranian calligraphy is seeking to be registered on the UNESCO List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Amirkhani, who is the director of the Iran Calligraphers Association, was also decorated with the Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters in March 2017.

He learned the nastaliq style of Persian calligraphy from Seyyed Hossein Mirkhani and his brother Seyyed Hassan, two unparalleled masters of Persian calligraphy.

Amirkhani is one of the few Persian calligraphers who has shown great skill in this style. Numerous calligraphers consider him as the best living calligrapher of this style.

Photo: Calligrapher Gholam-Hossein Amirkhani (2nd R) unveils the statue and plaque of Iran’s Living Human Treasure title he received in February.

