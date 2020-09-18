Zarif wishes Jews a happy Rosh Hashanah

TEHRAN — Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has wished all Jews, particularly Iranian Jews, a happy Rosh Hashanah.

“On the occasion of the New Year, I wish Iranian—and indeed all—Jews happiness, and most of all, good health,” Zarif wrote in a tweet on Thursday.

“The children of Adam, Abraham and Moses are siblings who deserve to live in a real democratic peace—not business deal,” he said, adding, “Our proposal has been #Referendum.”

Rosh Hashanah is one of the major Jewish holidays and the beginning of the Jewish New Year.

It is the first of the Jewish High Holy Days specified by Leviticus 23:23–32 that occur in the early autumn of the Northern Hemisphere.

