OPEC’s secretary-general welcomes Iran’s deputy FM in Vienna

TEHRAN- Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, the secretary-general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), met with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Mohsen Baharvand in Vienna on Saturday.

The meeting, also attended by the country’s ambassador and permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi, was held on the occasion of OPEC’s 60th establishment anniversary, Shana reported.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in the oil market, while stressing the significance of the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) among the member nations as well as Iran's historic and positive role in OPEC, and future bilateral cooperation.

In his remarks, Barkindo praised Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh as the longest-serving OPEC minister who has defended OPEC interests for decades, calling him a close friend and a big supporter of OPEC.

Baharvand for his part thanked Barkindo for his warm welcome and stressed the importance of dialogue at all levels.

Mohsen Baharvand has traveled to Vienna to participate in a meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

During his visit to Austria, Baharvand also met and held talks with the IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi and director-general of UNIDO (United National Industrial Development Organization) and delivered a speech at the Agency.

EF/MA

Photo: OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo (R) greets Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Mohsen Baharvand in Vienna on Saturday.