Spring auto output slows as production falls by 39,000 units

TEHRAN – Iran’s three largest automakers produced 192,725 passenger vehicles during the first quarter of the current Iranian year (March 21 to June 21), marking a decline of 39,290 units compared with the same period last year.

According to data from Iran Khodro, SAIPA, and Pars Khodro, the spring output represented a 16.9 percent year-on-year drop. The decline is attributed to several factors, including the destruction of imported auto parts in a recent incident at Shahid Rajaei Port, ongoing energy supply imbalances, and the impact of the latest round of hostilities that escalated in late June.

Despite the quarterly decline, production rose slightly in the early months of the year. In April (Farvardin), the automakers increased output by 1.5 percent, producing 787 more vehicles than the same month last year. Combined production in April and May (Farvardin and Ordibehesht) totaled 137,337 vehicles, up 3.6 percent from 132,497 units in the same period a year earlier. However, output slowed in June (Khordad), reversing the upward trend.

EF/MA