Beijing hosts 106th general assembly of International Union of Railways

TEHRAN – The 106th General Assembly of the International Union of Railways (UIC) was held in Beijing, China, with the participation of Iran’s Deputy Minister of Transport and Urban Development and head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI).

According to IRIB, the UIC Director General presented a comprehensive report on the organization’s activities during the first half of 2025, and plans for 2026 were reviewed and approved.

On the sidelines of the summit, Iran’s railways Chief Jabarali Zakeri, held bilateral meetings with heads of railway organizations from several countries, particularly regional partners, to discuss enhanced cooperation in freight and passenger transit, as well as technical and operational exchanges.

In his address to the General Assembly, Zakeri outlined Iran’s recent achievements in railway infrastructure development, fleet modernization, and expansion of transit capacity.

The UIC General Assembly is the most significant biennial meeting of the union, attended by the majority of its member states. The event serves as a platform for global railway leaders to exchange views on key issues including standardization, safety, and the sustainable development of rail transport.

Hosting the assembly in China, a global leader in railway technology and development, underscores the growing international focus on rail transport as a strategic mode of mobility.

EF/MA