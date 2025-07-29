Araghchi warns Iran will make sure Trump can't censor consequences of a new war

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared Monday that Tehran would render future retaliation "impossible to cover up" if the United States repeats military aggression, while simultaneously affirming Iran’s openness to a negotiated nuclear deal.

The warning came in response to Donald Trump’s threat hours earlier in Scotland to "wipe out" Iran’s nuclear capabilities "faster than you can wave your finger."

"If aggression is repeated, we will not hesitate to react in a more decisive manner and in a way that will be IMPOSSIBLE to cover up," Araghchi stated on X, referencing Iran’s precision strike on the U.S. military’s Al-Udeid Air Base during the 12-Day War.

Iran’s June 23 “Glad Tidings of Victory” strike breached Patriot defenses to launch 14 missiles at the largest U.S. base in West Asia.

Despite Trump claiming that 13 were intercepted and one fell “harmlessly,” Ali Larijani, an advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, reported six direct hits. Satellite images released weeks later confirmed the destruction of a $19.7 million radar dome by Iranian missiles.

Araghchi also described the country’s stance through its millennia-old sovereignty in his statement, declaring: "Iran, a nation with a rich culture originating from 7000 years of civilization, will never respond to the language of threat and intimidation."

He condemned Trump’s "bullying" demands that Iran abandon its nuclear program, emphasizing its peaceful humanitarian purpose: "More than a million Iranians need medical radioisotopes produced by the Tehran Research Reactor," an American-supplied facility dependent on Iran’s 20%-enriched uranium.

Araghchi addressed the limited impact of U.S.-Israeli strikes on nuclear facilities at Fordow and Natanz during June’s hostilities, noting: "Bombings cannot destroy the technology and know-how that our formidable human resources have developed."

His assertion echoed the statements of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran that the country’s nuclear expertise is "indigenous and irreversible."

Despite vowing Iran’s defensive resilience, Araghchi left room for diplomacy, stating: "The recent unlawful bombing proved what we have always stated: there is no 'military solution' but a negotiated solution may work."

This aligns with President Masoud Pezeshkian’s statement on Monday that Tehran is “ready for dialogue and does not seek war,” but “its response to any potential repetition of aggression will be strong.”