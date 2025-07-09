Iran warns energy producers must not be targeted, citing threat to global stability

TEHRAN – Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad warned that military aggression against energy-producing nations violates international law and threatens global stability, urging a commitment to peace and cooperation to ensure secure and sustainable energy supply.

In a video address to the opening ceremony of the 9th OPEC International Seminar, Paknejad said he was unable to attend in person due to the current “unfavorable conditions,” and emphasized the critical importance of the seminar’s theme: “Towards a Sustainable and Inclusive Energy Future.”

“Energy, especially oil, is part of an interconnected global system. For this industry to fulfill its role in advancing national, regional, and global welfare, peace and stability are essential,” he said.

Paknejad pointed to growing instability in West Asia, calling it the cradle of global energy, and condemned what he described as “the naked militarism of the Zionist regime and the United States.”

He criticized the recent 12-day Israeli military assault, which he said killed over 1,000 people, including women, children, and energy sector academics, and injured more than 5,000 others. He called it a “blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter,” especially given that diplomatic negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program were underway at the time.

Energy security tied to peace and international cooperation

Paknejad emphasized that a secure and stable energy supply—an objective OPEC and OPEC+ have pursued for nearly 65 years—depends on peaceful and friendly international relations.

“Any form of instability, whether through war or aggression, disrupts the smooth flow of oil and gas to international markets, increases uncertainty for both producers and consumers, and poses economic risks globally,” he said.

Calling on OPEC and OPEC+ members to adopt a principled stance against the use of war as a political tool, Paknejad said, “History has shown that such approaches benefit no one.”

Commitment to OPEC values and future investment

The minister reaffirmed Iran’s founding role in OPEC since 1960 and its continued commitment to the organization’s principles of unity, stability, and mutual respect. He urged fellow members to uphold these values in all interactions.

Paknejad said future energy planning must be grounded in transparency and realism, requiring broad investment across all energy types, adoption of technologies to enhance efficiency and cut emissions, and recognition that there is no single path to a secure energy future.

“This seminar comes at a critical moment,” he said. “It sends a strong message in defense of sovereignty, stability, and peace—and in support of our shared regional and global interests.”

He concluded by thanking the OPEC Secretariat and event organizers, saying he looked forward to the insights shared by high-level speakers during the two-day event.

