Visual Arts Festival for Youth announces winners 

TEHRAN – Winners of the 27th edition of the Visual Arts Festival for Youth, whose artwork had been displayed at the Iranian Artists Forum, were announced on Saturday.

The festival is organized every year in the categories of drawing, painting, calligraphy, miniature, sculpture, cartoon, photography and illustration for artists aged from 16 to 25.

Razieh Qalyan won the award for best designer in the poster category, and Farzaneh Neyshaburi was selected as best illustrator.

The award for best calligrapher went to Masud Nazarinejad, and Sina Galledari was the top artist in the drawing section.

The award for the best photographer was presented to Ali Shahsavari, and Mohammad Abbasi was selected as best cartoonist.

Tahmineh Mahdian won the award for best sculptor, and Armita Keymoradzadeh received the award for best painter. Saber Halvani was picked as best miniaturist and Abolfazl Asgari won the award in the new media category.

Photo: A collection of artwork is seen during the 27th Visual Arts Festival for Youth held at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran.

RM/MMS/YAW