GC spokesman advises against actions benefiting Trump’s re-election

TEHRAN — Guardian Council spokesman Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei has strongly advised against any action that could benefit U.S. President Donald Trump in the November presidential election.

“Beating on the drum of sanctions, resorting to the policy of Iranophobia, brokering relations between regional governments and the Zionist regime, and promising to establish relations with Iran are all what Donald Trump needs in the upcoming election,” he wrote in a tweet on Friday.

“We should be careful not to play on his court,” Kadkhodaei added.

The United States is set to hold presidential election on November 3, 2020.

It will be the 59th quadrennial presidential election. Voters will select presidential electors who in turn will vote on December 14, 2020, to either elect a new president and vice president or reelect the incumbents Donald Trump and Mike Pence respectively.

Former vice president Joe Biden secured the Democratic nomination over his closest rival, Senator Bernie Sanders, in a competitive primary which featured the largest field of presidential candidates for any political party in the modern era of American politics.

Some observers believe a Biden victory could propel the U.S. to return to the 2015 nuclear agreement, which Trump withdrew in May 2018. Others argue that there’s no fundamental difference between Trump and Biden when it comes to the United States’ Iran policy.

