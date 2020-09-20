Dhaka festival to hold retrospective of Iranian filmmaker Puran Derakhshandeh

TEHRAN – The 19th Dhaka International Film Festival will hold a retrospective of Iranian filmmaker Puran Derakhshandeh in January 2021.

Derakhshandeh, mostly known for her great attention to major social problems in Iranian society, will attend the festival that will take place in the capital of Bangladesh.

A number of Derakhshandeh’s award-winning movies, including “Hush! Girls Don’t Scream”, “Under the Smokey Roof”, “Eternal Children” and “Serial Dream”, will be reviewed during the festival.

She is scheduled to attend question and answer sessions that will be held after each screening.

Derakhshandeh graduated in film directing in 1975 from the Advanced School of Television and Cinema in Tehran. She started her professional career by making documentary films for IRIB channels in Kermanshah and Tehran.

Necessary preparatory work for the first-ever hybrid edition (having virtual as well as physical screenings) of the Dhaka International Film Festival is already underway.

During this 19th edition of the festival, the organizers plan to screen about 200 films from around 60 countries in various categories, including the Asian Cinema Section, Bangladesh Panorama Section, Cinema of the World Section, Children Films Section, Women Filmmakers Section, Short and Independent Films Section and Spiritual Films Section.

The 19th Dhaka International Film Festival organized by the Rainbow Film Society, will be held in Dhaka from January 16 to 24, 2021.

The screenings will be held at the Alliance Francaise de Dhaka, Star Cineplex, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Central Public Library Auditorium and Bangladesh National Museum Auditorium.

Photo: A poster for a retrospective of Iranian filmmaker Puran Derakhshandeh at the 19th Dhaka International Film Festival, Bangladesh.

RM/MMS/YAW